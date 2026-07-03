Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 369,550 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,383 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 369,550 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $66,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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