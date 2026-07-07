Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 37,500 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Trading Down 1.7%

Invitation Home stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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