Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 44,600 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Xylem were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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