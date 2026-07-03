Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 96,812 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 96,812 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Prologis were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after buying an additional 516,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:PLD opened at $139.21 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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