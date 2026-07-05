Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,523 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Block were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Block Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Block stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $2,873,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,874,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,655,065.76. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at $34,743,450. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 291,773 shares of company stock worth $22,057,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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