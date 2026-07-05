Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10.37 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here