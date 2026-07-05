Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,007 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,518.25.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,349.90 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.82. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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