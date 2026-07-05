Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,545 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $77,050,000 after buying an additional 1,471,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,963,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $207,732,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,837.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,998 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $139,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $459,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $461.33 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $492.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.59. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Evercore set a $635.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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