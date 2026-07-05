Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,630 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in MSCI were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $697.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE MSCI opened at $603.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $644.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.86 and a 200-day moving average of $573.75. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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