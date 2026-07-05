Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.95 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,590 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $103,048.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,481.36. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,707 shares of company stock worth $7,113,039. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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