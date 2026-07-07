Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 285.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -552.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here