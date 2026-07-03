Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Erste Group estimate update

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Raymond James price target update

Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Disney streaming/content and JV news

Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Disney JioStar JV article

Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Zacks value stock article

A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Disney settlement article

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of a fire inside the “It’s a Small World” ride and ride shutdown at a Disney park create short-term operational and reputational noise, though they do not appear to be a major fundamental issue. Disney ride fire article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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