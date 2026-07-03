Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 316,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Article Title

Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Article Title

Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag that Wells Fargo has lagged peers because of lower returns on equity and falling net interest margins, which remain key concerns going into earnings. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $85.49 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $261.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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