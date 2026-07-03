Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,640 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $132,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,273,039,000 after buying an additional 385,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,072,572,000 after acquiring an additional 94,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $965.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $915.19 and a 200-day moving average of $767.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.09 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga coverage of Truist rating update

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Zacks analyst coverage

Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. PR Newswire article

Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Yahoo Finance article

Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Yahoo Finance article

Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports echoed Burry’s bearish bet and questioned whether Caterpillar’s valuation has outrun fundamentals, reinforcing downside pressure on the shares. IBTimes article

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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