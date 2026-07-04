Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,330 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 329,153 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Visa were worth $261,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $361.31 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $327.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $362.13. The stock has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.96.

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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