Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 27,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,661 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Datadog were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at $29,909,136.06. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,651,610.85. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,467,864 shares of company stock valued at $311,427,105. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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