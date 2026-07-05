Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 121,950 Eversource Energy $ES

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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