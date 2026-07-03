Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,806 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $56,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.40.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $386.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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