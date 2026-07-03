Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,086 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $377.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $409.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 91,442 shares of company stock worth $37,241,554 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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