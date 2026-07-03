Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,273 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 223,750 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $84,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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