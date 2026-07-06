Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 157,450 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 970,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

See Also

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