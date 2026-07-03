Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058,856 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 751,250 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in CocaCola were worth $156,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,522 shares of the company's stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 238,978 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in CocaCola by 14.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in CocaCola by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola announced a global beverage agreement with Marriott International, making KO the worldwide beverage supplier across Marriott’s hotel portfolio and expanding access to a large travel and hospitality channel. Article Title

Coca-Cola announced a global beverage agreement with Marriott International, making KO the worldwide beverage supplier across Marriott’s hotel portfolio and expanding access to a large travel and hospitality channel. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary and stock-screening coverage continue to frame Coca-Cola as an attractive dividend and blue-chip holding, citing improving revenue and profitability trends ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investor commentary and stock-screening coverage continue to frame Coca-Cola as an attractive dividend and blue-chip holding, citing improving revenue and profitability trends ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage singled out KO among five blue-chip stocks with potential second-half momentum, adding to bullish sentiment around the shares. Article Title

Market coverage singled out KO among five blue-chip stocks with potential second-half momentum, adding to bullish sentiment around the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Search and analyst-interest pieces noted that investors have been paying closer attention to Coca-Cola, but these articles were more about visibility than a specific new catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 3.2%

CocaCola stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here