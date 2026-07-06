Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $5.44 Million Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 10.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores during the first quarter worth about $5,571,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,678,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.49, for a total value of $2,372,707.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,735,514.27. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $794.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $896.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $939.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $797.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.00 and a 1-year high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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