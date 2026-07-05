Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,700 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $728.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.93 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $892.56 and its 200 day moving average is $683.79.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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