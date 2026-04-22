Flagship Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.05 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Flagship Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,882 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,048,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.9% of Flagship Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,755,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,434 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.47.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $307.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.84 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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