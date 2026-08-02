Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,112 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.15, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $370.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

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