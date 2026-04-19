Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 231,914 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLG alerts: Sign Up

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLG opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Flagstar Bank, National Association's payout ratio is presently -7.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLG

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flagstar Bank, National Association, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flagstar Bank, National Association wasn't on the list.

While Flagstar Bank, National Association currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here