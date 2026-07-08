Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,133 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. HSBC Just Issued Wall Street’s Boldest Call on Intel Stock

HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Intel vs. AMD: Goldman Sachs Analyst Thinks the Answer Is Clear

Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Intel Corporation stock page

Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is approaching its July 23 earnings report, and the market is likely positioning ahead of that event as investors look for proof that recent pricing actions and foundry execution are translating into revenue and margin improvement.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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