Flax Pond Capital LLC Takes Position in Geopark Ltd $GPRK

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Geopark makes up 2.7% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flax Pond Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Geopark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Geopark alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in Geopark by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,105,201 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 870,516 shares in the last quarter. Vennlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geopark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Geopark by 21.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,309,031 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 578,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Geopark by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 981,131 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 440,706 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Geopark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company's stock.

Geopark Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Geopark stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Geopark Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Geopark had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 11.74%.The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Geopark's payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geopark in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geopark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Geopark

Geopark Company Profile

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Geopark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Geopark wasn't on the list.

While Geopark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here