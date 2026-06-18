Flex Ltd. $FLEX Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,331,445 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,978,401 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.07% of Flex worth $1,349,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Flex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Flex by 6,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Flex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 39,239 shares, a 6.48% reduction in her holdings, in a transaction valued at about $5.8 million; the filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations. SEC filing

CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 39,239 shares, a 6.48% reduction in her holdings, in a transaction valued at about $5.8 million; the filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Kevin Krumm sold 3,378 shares, and COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 10,540 shares, both describing the trades as tax-related equity award withholding rather than a change in business outlook. SEC filing

CFO Kevin Krumm sold 3,378 shares, and COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 10,540 shares, both describing the trades as tax-related equity award withholding rather than a change in business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: EVP David Scott Offer sold shares in two transactions, including one under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which may reduce concern about timing but still adds to the overall insider-selling narrative. SEC filing

EVP David Scott Offer sold shares in two transactions, including one under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which may reduce concern about timing but still adds to the overall insider-selling narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Other insider sales came from COO Kwang Hooi Tan, insider Michael P. Hartung, and CAO Daniel Wendler, all similarly framed as equity-compensation-related selling. SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.70.

View Our Latest Report on FLEX

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $1,560,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 235,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,873,808.04. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $2,773,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,093,783.11. This trade represents a 25.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,924 shares of company stock worth $61,663,653. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $143.13 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $166.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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