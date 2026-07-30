Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Floor & Decor worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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