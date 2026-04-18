Florida Trust Wealth Management Co Has $51.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,923 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Florida Trust Wealth Management Co's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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