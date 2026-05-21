Flossbach Von Storch SE Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505,958 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 297,999 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.0% of Flossbach Von Storch SE's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,501,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $237.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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