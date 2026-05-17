Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 214,008 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE FLS opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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