Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.32% of Flowserve worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $82.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.01%.Flowserve's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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