Flowserve Corporation $FLS Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,783 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $117,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flowserve by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after buying an additional 1,676,284 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $46,555,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 877,327 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,047,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. 55,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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