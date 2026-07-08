Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,037 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,882 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.10% of Fluence Energy worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $12,901,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $402,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,311.10. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here