Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,914 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 10.9% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

PWR opened at $704.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.38 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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