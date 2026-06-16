Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 553,757 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,913 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 553,757 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in AT&T were worth $52,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth.

Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company.

Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself.

Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity.

Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated.

Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been weighed by broader technical weakness, with shares trading closer to their 52-week low than their high, which may be reinforcing cautious sentiment.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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