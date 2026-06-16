Focus Partners Wealth Sells 2,918 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,325 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.19% of Astera Labs worth $55,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astera Labs by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after acquiring an additional 480,009 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 6.0%

ALAB stock opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $398.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.97, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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