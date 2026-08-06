FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,626 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $478.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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