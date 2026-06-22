Focused Investors LLC Has $145.82 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.7% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $145,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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