Focused Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,200 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.6% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.62% of Global Payments worth $113,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 236.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Trading Up 0.0%

Global Payments stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Global Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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