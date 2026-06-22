Focused Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,350 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $102,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $222.10 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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