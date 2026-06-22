Focused Investors LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $132,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $373.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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