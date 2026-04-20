Focused Investors LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 5.8% of Focused Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Elevance Health worth $183,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Elevance Health by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,040 shares of the company's stock worth $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company's stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $383.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $323.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $432.93.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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