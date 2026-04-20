Focused Investors LLC Sells 25,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 25,350 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 4.6% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $143,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $160.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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