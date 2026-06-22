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Focused Investors LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Focused Investors LLC trimmed its PepsiCo position by 2.5% in the first quarter, selling 28,000 shares and leaving it with 1,072,750 shares worth about $166.6 million. PepsiCo remains the fund’s 8th-largest holding, representing roughly 5.4% of its portfolio.
  • PepsiCo’s latest quarterly results topped expectations, with $1.61 EPS versus the $1.55 consensus and revenue of $19.44 billion, up 8.5% year over year. Analysts now expect the company to earn 8.63 EPS for the current year.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.48 per share, implying a 4.2% yield and $5.92 annualized payout. Meanwhile, analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $167.10.
  • Interested in PepsiCo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $166,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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