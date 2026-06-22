Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires Shares of 62,778 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,778 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.23 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.98 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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