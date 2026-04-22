FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.2% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.91 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $362.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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